Beyoncé Continues to Nail Her Pregnancy Style in Red Gown and Headdress at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé continues to be the queen of maternity style.

The songstress didn’t let being pregnant with twins get in the way of stealing the show at the Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Beyoncé, who attended the fashion-forward event with husband Jay Z but opted to skip the red carpet, turned heads in a red long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline, designed by Stephanie Costello for Stello, that hugged her growing baby bump.

To top things off, the mom-to-be donned an elaborate headdress adorned with butterflies, flowers and dragonflies.

Her Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland were also at the star-studded event, which was a family affair for Beyoncé — sister Solange Knowles came and mom Tina Lawson and her husband Richard praised her daughter and Jay Z as “incredible parents” to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy at the event.

“She’s a really good mom,” Lawson told reporters on the red carpet. “Really patient and kind.”

Lawson, 63, also spoke opened up about what it feels like to be a grandmother again.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I can’t wait.”

The “Formation” singer is said to be on cloud nine about her pregnancy.

“They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it’s a great feeling,” a source close to the family previously told PEOPLE. “Beyoncé’s very happy.”

And although she still has a bit to go before giving birth to twins, but Beyoncé is already in nesting mode.

“She is surrounded by her family and is taking it easy,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively about the Grammy winner. “She doesn’t venture out very much, but seems happy going for an occasional lunch or taking [Blue Ivy] to school.”

The entertainer and Jay Z are also busy overseeing renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home and have hired decorators for the twins’ nurseries.