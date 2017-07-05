Beyoncé’s Father Says She ‘Should Be Proud’ That Twins Run in His Family

Beyoncé welcomed twins with husband JAY-Z in June, but according to her father Mathew Knowles, the newborn babies aren’t the first set in their family’s gene pool.

“In the research that was done for [my new] book, I was able to learn about my heritage, my family, and going back to my great, great grandmother. I was also learning that my grandmother, Hester, actually had brothers that were twins, Sidney Moore and Gitney Moore,” Knowles, 65, said in a video shared on social media Wednesday.

Concluding, “You can see that the twins started in our ancestry, and Beyoncé should be proud of that.”

Following the twins’ births, Knowles confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday” next to a snap of balloons signed, “Love, Granddad.”

Bey and Jay have yet to reveal the names (or sexes) of their newborn twins. But the couple’s babies, reportedly a daughter and a son, may be named Rumi and Sir Carter, according to trademark documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.

The newest members of the Carter family join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

In April 2016, Knowles addressed his reportedly rocky relationship with his daughter.

“It’s nobody’s business how much I see my daughter or my grandkids, that’s something personal that I care not to share,” he told WatchLOUD.