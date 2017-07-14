Beyoncé Shares First Photo of Twins Sir and Rumi

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Beyoncé has graced the Bey Hive with the first photo of her twins.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress, 35, captioned the image on Instagram early Friday morning.

The family portrait evokes the same themes as the stunning maternity photo Beyoncé and her rapper husband JAY-Z used for their double baby announcement in February.

Along with the first photo, Beyoncé confirmed the names of her twins for the first time after filing trademark documents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in late June.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.

Rumi and Sir Carter are the newest members of the Carter family, joining big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

The same night the photo was shared, the new parents stepped out to support Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa at his showcase at Mack Sennett Studios in Los Angeles.

JAY-Z introduces @VicMensa at the listening event for his debut album #TheAutobiography. pic.twitter.com/8hbKQFW9a3 — Roc Nation (@RocNation) July 14, 2017

“She was all smiles,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. The mother of three, who was dressed in a white long-sleeve mini dress, had her arm wrapped around her husband’s waist as the duo left the bash. JAY-Z went on stage to introduce the rapper, who recently announced his debut album, The Autobiography.