Beyoncé has yet to reveal the sex of her twins and not even her mother knows!

“I would be happy with whatever God gives me,” Tina Lawson, 63, recently told Extra’s Mario Lopez, and shared that she has “no idea” if the pregnant singer will be boys, girls, or one of each.

“It’s the biggest blessing. I’m so excited!” Miss Tina said about becoming a grandmother again, adding that her 35-year-old daughter is “feeling really good” about her pregnancy.

Since Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z announced they were expecting twins in February, the Bey Hive has been buzzing about the big reveals.

In March, fans noted a specific pair of earrings Beyoncé wore in her 2008 music video for “If I Were A Boy,” leading many to speculate she was hinting that she’s expecting boys.

Beyoncé made the baby announcement with a photo of her in lingerie kneeling in front of an overflowing wreath of flowers, rubbing her baby belly. And internet sleuths found some hidden clues that might’ve revealed the sex of her two upcoming bundles of joy.

They pointed to the small pink bow on her scalloped embroidered tulle Agent Provocateur bra — which could indicate that one of Bey’s babies is a girl — and how her powder blue Dauphine panty bottoms by Liviara — which could suggest that the other baby is a boy.

Also during her Extra interview, Lawson revealed she’s currently living in Los Angeles while the parents-to-be are in nesting mode.

“She is surrounded by her family and is taking it easy,” a source previously told PEOPLE exclusively about the Grammy winner. “She doesn’t venture out very much, but seems happy going for an occasional lunch or taking [5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy] to school.”

The couple is also busy overseeing renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home and have hired decorators for the twins’ nurseries.

“They plan on raising their twins in Los Angeles,” says the source about the previously Manhattan-based pair, who recently vacationed in Bora Bora. “It’s their home base now, and this is where Blue goes to preschool. They’re all very happy in L.A.”