Inside Beyoncé's Life as Super Mom: Doctors, Baby Nurses, Dinner Parties – and All Her Focus on Family

She’s Queen Bey to her fans, but at home, Beyoncé is Super Mom.

“After Beyoncé was released from the hospital, she has been all about Blue and the babies,” a source close to the Carter family tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She has doctors that come to the house weekly and they have several baby nurses that help out.”

The star, 35, stepped out last week for her first public event since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir for Vic Mensa’s album release party, but otherwise has been laying low in her and JAY-Z‘s Malibu rental home.

She also shared the first photo of her new daughter and son — who were born on June 13 — in a glamorous portrait on her Instagram account.

“She often has friends over for lunch and they have also had a couple of smaller dinner parties on the weekends,” says the source.

Proud big sis Blue Ivy, 5, has also been helping out her mom. “Blue is very happy to be a big sister,” says the source.

While Jay, 47, and Bey are still hunting for a permanent home and hope to settle in before Blue starts school in the fall, the duo are enjoying a slower pace for the next few months by the beach.

“Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work,” says the source. “She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together.”

