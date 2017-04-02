Beyoncé Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Stunning Purple Gown — and Blue Ivy Is Loving It!

Beyoncé may be rocking a growing baby bump, but she still knows how to pull off a photo shoot.

The 35-year-old singer, who announced in early February that she is expecting twins, treated fans to a series of Instagram photos showing off her growing belly. Beyoncé wore a form-fitting, long-sleeved purple gown for the occasion, showing off her look in a quirky video set to The Isley Brothers’ song “Pop That Thang.”

In another set of photos, Beyoncé flaunted her accessories, including shots of her sparkling earrings, wedge heels and blue ring.

Her daughter Blue Ivy, 5, also got in on the action. In one snap, the first child of Beyoncé and Jay Z gives her mom a hug, laying her head on her mother’s bump.

Jay Z also made an appearance, standing next to his wife of nine years in a black and white photo.

Beyoncé hasn’t been shy about flaunting her pregnancy style. She and her husband took Blue Ivy to the Beauty and the Beast world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California and the mother-daughter duo were a sight that any Disney Princess would approve of, dressed in coordinating green duds for the event.

The singer also shared photos from the night she accompanied mom Tina Lawson to a performance by the Alvin Ailey dance company. In addition to posing in her pink trench coat and gold heels, she shared a video of a silly Snapchat session with her daughter.

Beyoncé has yet to reveal the sex of her twins, but fans have been buzzing about the possibility that she’s expecting two boys.

Beyhive members noted the expecting mom wore the same earrings she wore in her 2008 music video for “If I Were A Boy” in her glamorous baby bump photos shared on her website, leading many to speculate Bey was once again trying to tell us something.

Others speculate she’s expecting a boy and a girl, looking at her pregnancy announcement from Feb. 1 for clues. In the photo, internet sleuths point to a small pink bow on her scalloped embroidered tulle Agent Provocateur bra — which could indicate that one of Bey’s babies is a girl — and her powder blue Dauphine panty bottoms by Liviara — which could suggest that the other baby is a boy.