Did Beyoncé Subtly Reveal the Sex of Her Twins? A Fan Theory Explained

Beyoncé has yet to reveal the sex of her twins with husband Jay Z, but the Beyhive is buzzing about the possibility that she’s expecting boys.

The mother-to-be released glamorous baby bump photos on her website Monday, and many fans were quick to notice something very interesting about her accessories. It wasn’t her $4,900 embellished Gucci bag or her thigh-high velvet black boots or her diamond-encrusted honeycomb choker that caught people’s attention.. Instead, all eyes were on her oval earrings.

After taking a closer look, Beyhive members noted they were the same earrings she wore in her 2008 music video for “If I Were A Boy,” leading many to speculate Bey was once again trying to tell us something.

Beyoncé is wearing the If I Were a Boy earrings again… does this mean she's having twin boys?? pic.twitter.com/CxEgQ8wxCb — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) March 14, 2017

"May be a reach but she's known for her subtle hints".. https://t.co/1V2Fsvo23E — 🍋 (@LaurenPatton__) March 13, 2017

Beyoncé is Having BOYS…. BEYONCÉ is having BOYS. 😱😱😱😱😱

She wearing them earrings from the video "If I Were A Boy" #WAKEUP pic.twitter.com/YE29ADPG6s — 🔱King B (@KhalilBattle96) March 13, 2017

Earrings from If I Were A Boy video, Still rocking emerald. Beyoncé is having twin boys and is due in May. pic.twitter.com/b7i6zSW0rj — GagaLovesBey (@BeyLovesGaga) March 13, 2017

she's wearing the earrings she wore in the music video for If I Were a Boy don't ask me how I remembered https://t.co/mfUwtcBxuv — Diana Thomas (@DianaaThomas) March 14, 2017

Beyoncé the type to subtly reveal the gender of her babies with earrings 😂😂 Why else is Mrs. Petty rocking the "If I Were A Boy" earrings? pic.twitter.com/Uvr0040CGx — alex. (@yawncey) March 13, 2017

While it may be a small fashion detail, her history of subtle nods is enough evidence to back up this fan theory.

Queen Bey surprised everyone with the release of Lemonade last April, but she had seemingly dropped clues about the album — and no one caught on. She was constantly posting three consecutive lemon-related photos (exhibits A, B and C) before debuting the project on Tidal.

And the same goes with the announcement of her twins. Blue Ivy‘s mom shared pictures (here and here) of what appeared to be a peace sign, but later did many assume that it was a tell-tale sign.

Beyoncé first made the baby announcement on Feb. 1 with the photo of her in lingerie kneeling in front of an overflowing wreath of flowers, rubbing her baby belly. And internet sleuths found some hidden clues that might’ve revealed the sex of her two upcoming bundles of joy.

They pointed to the small pink bow on her scalloped embroidered tulle Agent Provocateur bra — which could indicate that one of Bey’s babies is a girl — and how her powder blue Dauphine panty bottoms by Liviara — which could suggest that the other baby is a boy.