Beyoncé Is Pregnant with Twins and the Beyhive Is Buzzing

Beyoncé broke the Internet on Wednesday when she announced on Instagram that she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins!

The 35-year-old singer — already mom to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter — shared a photo of herself kneeling in front of an overflowing wreath of flowers, wearing a long veil, blue panties and red bra while rubbing her baby belly.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

As the news spread across social media, Twitter reacted with lightening speed (17K tweets per second, according to the patform) — many sharing the original photo she posted.

me: man the world is so sad and dark now I feel so lost UNIVERSE SAVE ME beyoncé: I gotchu fam pic.twitter.com/tS952h0uZr — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) February 1, 2017

Beyonce's pregnancy is my Children of Men, like I need a long tracking shot of Clive Owen protecting her from the world we currently live in — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 1, 2017

In a bad mood feeling low suddenly Beyoncé decides to drop a Luke and Leia reveal on us — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) February 1, 2017

Congratulations to @Beyonce and the entire Knowles Carter family pic.twitter.com/YiAVd44TeS — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ'S WOMB IS THE ONLY PLACE THAT IS TRULY SAFE AND GOOD https://t.co/kDKFH8L4TZ — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 1, 2017

BEYONCE IS HAVING TWINS. IT’S A BLACK HISTORY MONTH MIRACLE. WE ARE SAVED. pic.twitter.com/22jb24ne1H — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 1, 2017

We're basically having a virtual baby shower right now. LOL! — Carlatté (@carlettaisgreat) February 1, 2017

Pregnant – Beyonce

Pregnant with twins – Beytwice — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) February 1, 2017

beyonce making sure more of her offspring populate this pathetic world pic.twitter.com/KTMXzqwLEP — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) February 1, 2017

TWINS, BASIL. TWINS!!!!!!!!! — Scott Galina (@scottgalina) February 1, 2017

One more pregnancy and Beyoncé will have someone to throw out of Blue Ivy's girl group… — Cody (@candrus68) February 1, 2017

ok babies, now let's get in formation. — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) February 1, 2017

I JUST SCREAMED IN A STRANGER'S FACE THAT BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS AND HE SAID NOTHING BACK — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017

This special announcement is a little more low-key than when Queen Bey broke the news of her first pregnancy during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards by revealing her bump while performing “Love On Top.”

In fact, the singer has become known for her penchant for big surprises – like last year’s Lemonade album, which earned her an impressive nine nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

She and Jay-Z, 41, wed in 2008.