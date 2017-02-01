Beyoncé Is Pregnant with Twins and the Beyhive Is Buzzing

Beyoncé broke the Internet on Wednesday when she announced on Instagram that she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins!
The 35-year-old singer — already mom to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter — shared a photo of herself kneeling in front of an overflowing wreath of flowers, wearing a long veil, blue panties and red bra while rubbing her baby belly.
“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”
As the news spread across social media, Twitter reacted with lightening speed (17K tweets per second, according to the patform) — many sharing the original photo she posted.
This special announcement is a little more low-key than when Queen Bey broke the news of her first pregnancy during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards by revealing her bump while performing “Love On Top.”
In fact, the singer has become known for her penchant for big surprises – like last year’s Lemonade album, which earned her an impressive nine nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
She and Jay-Z, 41, wed in 2008.