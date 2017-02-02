Beyoncé’s Mom Is ‘So Happy’ She Doesn’t Have to Keep Pregnancy News ‘Secret Anymore’

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Beyoncé‘s mom can celebrate the impending arrival of her grandbabies like the proud grandma-to-be she is.

“WOW I don’t have to keep the secret anymore,” Tina Lawson, 63, said on Instagram Wednesday following Bey’s baby announcement.

“I am soooo happy God is so good twin blessings. Thank you for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them soo much,” Miss Tina added.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z are expecting not one, but two new little ones.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the singer, 35, captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The couple, who married in 2008, are parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Rihanna, Ellen DeGeneres, and Bey’s dance captain Ashley Everett were just a few of the mother-to-be’s famous friends who congratulated her on the baby news.