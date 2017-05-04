Beyoncé runs the world when it comes to dressing her bump perfectly to a T — literally!

The 35-year-old mom-to-be took to Instagram on Thursday to share a couple OOTD photos that state the obvious: “preggers.”

While one shot hones in on the slogan, the second photo features Queen B wearing the tee with a denim on denim Canadian tuxedo and white Converse sneakers, and throwing up a peace sign.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Beyhive moms can only hope for a restock of the already-sold out and very affordable ASOS Maternity Preggers Slogan Tee ($23). But the look is worth the wait.

It’s only been the best for her bump. Ever since Beyoncé and husband Jay Z announced they were expecting twins in February with a beautiful belly-baring photo shoot, there has been no shortage of high-priced fashion getups, showing her fondness for pricey evening gowns and Gucci.

The pair, who are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy, may be one of the chicest couples in Hollywood, and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

While this particular outfit happens to be one of the more affordable pieces the singer has worn to-date, the same can’t be said about her 5-year-old mini me, who has been stepping out in swanky Gucci ensembles recently.