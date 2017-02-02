Beyoncé Breaks Selena Gomez’s Instagram Record with Twins Announcement

Beyoncé‘s surprise pregnancy news has set a new Instagram record.

The singer, who announced she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z on Wednesday, received 6.4 million likes and over 339,000 comments on her baby bump photo, less than eight hours after it was posted.

Within the first hour, it had over 2.4 million likes and 166,000 comments.

Queen Bey’s baby post surpasses previous record holder Selena Gomez‘s photo — of herself drinking Coca-Cola with the lyrics “You’re the Spark” from her hit song “Me & The Rhythm” on the bottle — which collected 6.3 million likes since last June.

Similarly on Twitter, the BeyHive were in a frenzy.

Within 45 minutes of Beyoncé making her pregnancy announcement, there were over half a million tweets about the baby news.

By 1:54 p.m. E.T., or within 15 minutes of the announcement, there were over 17,000 tweets sent per minute about Beyonce’s post, according to the social media platform.

In addition, “twins” was the top trend on Twitter, with “Beyonce,” “Blue” and “Beyhive” also trending.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the mother-to-be captioned a photo of herself cradling her sizeable bump. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The couple – who wed in 2008 – already share daughter Blue Ivy, 5.