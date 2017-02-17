Pregnant Beyoncé Keeps a Hand on Her Bump While Out on Low-Key Beverly Hills Shopping Trip

Beyoncé and her bump are out and about!

The expectant mom was spotted out on a low-key shopping trip on Thursday in Beverly Hills, with her baby belly visible under the star’s black t-shirt.

The 36-year-old sported the over-sized shirt with a pair of shorts, both by Off White. Ever the fashionista, Queen Bey let her light brown locks tumble over her shoulders and topped off the look with a pair of sunglasses.

The “Formation” singer’s baby bump was on full display during a show-stopping performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. She flaunted her belly both bare and covered in a form-fitting, ethereal gown as she sang “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

Beyoncé Expecting Twins with Husband Jay-Z: ‘We Have Been Blessed Two Times Over”

Beyoncé shocked the world on Feb. 1 when she announced that she and her 47-year-old husband Jay Z will be welcoming two new additions to their family. They are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer captioned an Instagram photo of herself cradling her bump. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

As the world worked to recover from the news, Bey graced her fans with a full maternity shoot, featuring Blue. She gave an intimate look at her latest journey to motherhood, posting a belly-baring photo album to her website.

She titled the album, “I Have Three Hearts,” referring to her own heart along with that of the twins growing inside of her.