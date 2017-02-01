Is Beyoncé Having a Boy and a Girl? The Hidden Clues in Her Surprise Twin Pregnancy Announcement

Beyoncé only just announced that she’s pregnant with twins, and already the internet is looking for clues as to the sexes of the new additions.

The 35-year-old singer — already mom to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — shared Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z‘s family would be “growing by two.”

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

The picture features an underwear-clad Beyoncé kneeling in front of an overflowing wreath of flowers, rubbing her baby belly.

But internet sleuths looking into the serene shot may have found some hidden clues that reveal the sex of Beyconé’s two upcoming bundles of joy.

They point to the small pink bow on her calloped embroidered tulle Agent Provocateur bra — which could indicate that one of Bey’s babies is a girl.

The next clue? Beyoncé’s powder blue Dauphine panty bottoms by Liviara — which could suggest that the other baby is a boy.

BEYONCÉ IS HAVING A BOY AND A GIRL! pic.twitter.com/9yV41n3bqp — FORMATION (@beyupdates_) February 1, 2017

Either way, there’s no doubt Beyoncé will be a loving mom. She told Elle in 2016 about the joy motherhood brings her. “I just want my child to be happy and healthy and have the opportunity to realize her dreams,” she said.

Though usually private about her life with Jay Z, 47, Beyoncé previously talked about the joy she felt the first time she conceived — a pregnancy that, sadly, ended in miscarriage.

“Being pregnant was very much like falling in love,” Beyoncé revealed in her 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream. “You are so open. You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.”