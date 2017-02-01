Performing Pregnant? Beyoncé Expected at Both Grammys and Coachella

Beyoncé was announced as a headlining act at this year’s Coachella music festival last month, ensuring that the Beyhive would make a mass pilgrimage to Indio, California for two weekends in April. But now the fans are getting a little something extra during her twin sets—TWINS!

On Wednesday afternoon, Queen Bey announced that she and husband Jay Z were expecting two additions to the Carter family. Beyloveds are used to surprise announcements from Beyoncé (her 2013 surprise album, 2016’s Lemonade, etc), but apparently even Coachella organizers were caught off guard by this latest news.

According to TMZ, sources connected to AEG insist that some high level producers had no idea that she was pregnant.

Though some are concerned about her ability to perform, other producers are confident. “The show will go on,” they tell the outlet. “She’ll just borrow Dave Grohl‘s big chair.” Grohl famously sat on a throne during performances when he broke his foot in June 2015—and even lent the chair to Axl Rose to perform at least year’s Coachella when he had a similar injury.

Beyoncé is also expected to attend the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12, where she’s nominated for an astonishing nine awards. Though nothing formal had been announced, it was rumored that she would capitalize on her status as this year’s most nominated artist with a performance—perhaps alongside fellow diva and Grammy rival, Adele.

“We have every anticipation that both of them will be with us in February,” Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Billboard last month.

Beyoncé was last seen onstage during the 2016 Country Music Awards on Nov. 2, when she performed a duet with the Dixie Chicks, and then two days later at a Hillary Clinton Get-Out-the-Vote Concert in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 4.

Beyoncé’s reps have yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.