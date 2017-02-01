We Found It: Beyoncé’s Sexy, $130 Burgundy Bra and $95 Panties From Her Pregnancy Announcement

No one does pregnancy announcements quite like Beyoncé.

The singer sent the Internet into a tizzy on Wednesday when she revealed on Instagram that she’s expecting two new additions with husband Jay Z.

And, of course, the fabulous diva broke the news in a less-than-traditional fashion. In the accompanying photo, the 35-year-old singer cradled her growing bump in a pair of ruffled briefs and a miss-matched bra. The entire look was topped off by a mint-green, mesh veil.

Want to recreate Bey’s frenzy-causing look (if you’re with child or not)? We tracked down one-half of the star’s lingerie.

Beyoncé wore Agent Provocateur’s Lorna scalloped underwired bra, which retails for $130. The undergarment is made from sheer burgundy tulle and features blush embroidery and tiny satin bows.

Though Beyoncé opted to round out the look with a different set of panties, Agent Provocateur does offer matching briefs for $60, and a sold-out, $67 suspender belt.

And those different panties? Liviara’s Dauphine panty in powder blue, which sell for $95.

There’s little question, here: the look will go down in history as one of Bey’s most iconic sartorial choices.