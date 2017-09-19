It’s been three months since Beyoncé welcomed twins Sir and Rumi, and the “Crazy in Love” singer continues to show off her “***Flawless” body after baby!

On Monday night, Queen Bey flaunted her post-pregnancy curves in a series of Instagram photos, posing in skin-tight hot-pink Balenciaga pants and a floral pussy-bow top from the same brand.

The 36-year-old star’s accessories were high-fashion all the way, as well. She completed her look with Illesteva sunglasses and a Naga dragon Gucci bag. (A similar tote retails for $3,500, with a smaller option for $2,700.)

With most photos set in front of a glittery pink background, Beyoncé’s colorful look completely popped. One video even gave the 22-time Grammy winner some background music — this time in the form of SZA and Travis Scott‘s collaboration “Love Galore.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Beyoncé’s 5½-year-old daughter Blue Ivy literally followed in her famous mother’s shoes, standing in Christian Louboutin heels.

JAY-Z‘s little girl appeared to be getting ready for bed as she wore her pink printed pajamas in addition to Beyoncé’s $745 Pigalle Follies glittered pink pumps.

While Blue Ivy was attempting to walk around in her mom’s 4-inch baby-pink glittered canvas shoes, the mother of three used the Louboutins as the perfect cherry on top of her blue and pink outfit.

Beyoncé’s latest look comes days after she and JAY-Z, 47, officially made their red carpet return to the spotlight in their first appearance since welcoming their twins.

The couple had a glamorous date night at Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball Thursday evening, where Bey wore a draped dark teal gown with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that looked way more expensive than it is. The House of CB maxi dress clocks in at just $165, and is still available to buy now (just in time for fall wedding season!).

Bey and Blue, along with mother Tina Knowles Lawson, were recently spotted in Houston, serving meals to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors.