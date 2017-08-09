Beyoncé Dresses Her Post-Baby Body in $1,437 Outfit for Kendrick Lamar Concert

Beyoncé is rocking a crop top and distressed Daisy Dukes nearly two months since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

The songstress, 35, shared photos on Wednesday from an impromptu high fashion shoot on her website — and the Bey Hive quickly noticed that it was the same outfit she wore to Sunday’s Kendrick Lamar concert at the Staples Center, which she attended with daughter Blue Ivy and BFF Kelly Rowland.

Queen Bey showed off her enviable post-baby body in a $68 yellow long sleeve Fila crop top, and bared her midriff with a pair of $98 Coal ‘N Terry cut-off shorts that featured lace-up detailing on both sides. In comparison to her glamorous (and pricey) maternity looks, this affordable (for Beyoncé) night-out ensemble was completed with a $114 oversized camouflage jacket by Mistress Rocks. The grand total was $280.

But wait: The mother of three accessorized with a pair of DSquared platform boots that retail for $1,165, as well as a monogrammed Louis Vuitton Speedy bag that says “It’s Not Yours.” And don’t forget about her several silver chokers, diamond hoop earrings, and small belly button ring.

💥💥💥#Beyonce #StyledbyZerinaAkers A post shared by Zerina Akers (@zerinaakers) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

YELLOW F CROP X OBINRIN LACE UP Tap the link in bio to purchase #coalnterry #coalnterryvintage #beyonce A post shared by Coal n terry Vintage ® (@coalnterryvintage) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z welcomed their new additions on June 13. Since then, the couple has been spotted working out together, specifically at SoulCycle.

“She is slowly starting to get back to her ‘normal’ life. She started working out again,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

The family is currently living in a $400,000 per month rental home in Malibu and are still looking for a permanent home closer to Blue’s school.

“Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work,” an insider previously told PEOPLE about the star’s current slower pace. “She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together.”