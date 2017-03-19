Pregnant Beyoncé Shows Off Her Bump with Blue in New Shots from Visit with Mom Tina Lawson’s Mentoring Group

Beyoncé just made the day of some young dancers.

The 35-year-old pop star, who announced in early February that she is expecting twins, stopped by a Los Angeles performance by the Alvin Ailey dance company on Saturday, March 11, to support mom Tina Lawson and Tina’s Angels, the mentorship group founded by her mother.

“Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent,” Lawson captioned a group photo backstage. “With my beautiful Tina’s Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!”

The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce' after the show❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Back stage after the Ailvin Ailey Show with my beautiful Angels❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

“When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!” Lawson, 63, captioned a reposted video. “The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!!”

When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:44am PST

One week later, Beyoncé shared new photos from that night, including a video of a silly Snapchat session with Blue.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Beyoncé hasn’t been shy about flaunting her pregnancy style. She and husband Jay Z took their daughter Blue Ivy to Beauty and the Beast world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California and the mother-daughter duo were a sight that any Disney Princess would approve of, dressed in coordinating green duds for the event.