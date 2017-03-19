People

Pregnant Beyoncé Shows Off Her Bump with Blue in New Shots from Visit with Mom Tina Lawson’s Mentoring Group

Beyonce in Cream Dress
Beyoncé just made the day of some young dancers.

The 35-year-old pop star, who announced in early February that she is expecting twins, stopped by a Los Angeles performance by the Alvin Ailey dance company on Saturday, March 11, to support mom Tina Lawson and Tina’s Angels, the mentorship group founded by her mother.

“Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent,” Lawson captioned a group photo backstage. “With my beautiful Tina’s Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!”

The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce' after the show❤️

Back stage after the Ailvin Ailey Show with my beautiful Angels❤️

“When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!” Lawson, 63, captioned a reposted video. “The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!!”

One week later, Beyoncé shared new photos from that night, including a video of a silly Snapchat session with Blue.

Beyoncé hasn’t been shy about flaunting her pregnancy style. She and husband Jay Z took their daughter Blue Ivy to Beauty and the Beast world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California and the mother-daughter duo were a sight that any Disney Princess would approve of, dressed in coordinating green duds for the event.