She Slays: We Pick Out Pregnant Beyoncé's Outfits for Her (Possible!) Upcoming Big Moments
From the confirmed to rumored appearances, here’s our wish list for expectant twin mama Queen Bey’s upcoming ensembles
SUPER BOWL SLAYAGE
While there's no confirmation that Beyoncé will join Lady Gaga for this Sunday's Super Bowl LI halftime performance, rumors are swirling based on a cryptic Instagram post by Lady Gaga and the fact that the twosome famously teamed up for the latter's 2009 hit "Telephone." If the newly announced mama-to-be (she's expecting twins!) wants to shine, a sparkly number like this one from Seraphine will do the trick.
SHOP IT: Seraphine Gold Sequin Maternity Cocktail Dress ($69), seraphine.com
BABIES' FIRST FASHION WEEK
New York Fashion Week isn't New York Fashion Week without Queen Bey. And though the Lemonade singer is known to be adventurous with her clothing choices, we think she might go straight chic with a little flair here. The only other standout might be her adorable twin belly — plus daughter (and big-sister-to-be!) Blue Ivy by her side, of course.
SHOP IT: JoJo Maman Bebe Women's Maternity Lace Jumpsuit ($79), amazon.com
GRAMMYS GODDESS
According to a recent report, Beyoncé's next big performance (after her rumored Super Bowl one) will be at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. If this beautiful wish of ours comes true, she'll likely rock something unpredictable on stage. But pre-show and during the ceremony, we think she'll opt for a long gown that is made to showcase her growing belly, like this purple, shoulders-baring number from ASOS.
SHOP IT: ASOS Maternity High Neck Maxi Dress ($34), asos.com
IVY PARK CASUAL
With the release of her newest Ivy Park collection hours before her pregnancy announcement, we're already dreaming of what Bey will wear if there's a fashion show for the new line. A sportier, slightly more casual ensemble would make sense considering the laid-back feel of the collection — and of course, she can pull off neon while still looking glamorous AF.
SHOP IT: Olian 'Mandy' Stripe Maternity High/Low Tank ($74), nordstrom.com; Verdugo Full Panel Maternity skinny pant ($199), paige.com
FESTIVAL FASHIONISTA
Bey is co-headlining Coachella in April, and fans who flock to the most famous music festival in the country might expect to see the "Formation" singer in something boho to match the occasion. A summery maternity dress to keep her cool, paired with a pretty flower crown (made of baby's breath, natch) would be perfect — and highlight her much-deserved queen status.
SHOP IT: Rosie Pope 'Camille' Off the Shoulder Maternity Dress ($168), nordstrom.com; Emily Rose Baby's Breath Silk Flower Crown ($248), nordstrom.com