She Slays: We Pick Out Pregnant Beyoncé's Outfits for Her (Possible!) Upcoming Big Moments

FESTIVAL FASHIONISTA

Bey is co-headlining Coachella in April, and fans who flock to the most famous music festival in the country might expect to see the "Formation" singer in something boho to match the occasion. A summery maternity dress to keep her cool, paired with a pretty flower crown (made of baby's breath, natch) would be perfect — and highlight her much-deserved queen status.

