’90s Throwback! Pregnant Beyonce Rocks Black Velvet Dress, Leather Jacket, Thigh-High Boots and Choker

Little black dresses don’t get shoved to the back of the closet during pregnancy — at least not for Beyoncé.

The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with twins, shared new maternity photos to her website Monday. In them, Bey is outfitted in a fitted, long-sleeved, high-neck short black dress with one shoulder cut out and a long leather jacket.

Thigh-high velvet black boots, a matching choker and large oval silver earrings completed the winter-appropriate ’90s look, along with a black, patterned purse featuring a silver chain strap.

The look was for her stepfather Richard Lawson‘s birthday dinner, held Wednesday evening. Mom Tina Knowles Lawson documented the party via her Instagram account.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé, Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter Sit Courtside At NBA All-Star Basketball Game

From the Grammys to Oscar parties to film premieres and sports events, Beyoncé has been gracing the world with many a stunning maternity ensemble.

Last week, she attended the world premiere of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles, outfitted in a floor-length, low-cut green gown with sparkling embellishments and jewelry by Kimberly McDonald.

Matching the Lemonade mastermind’s look? Daughter Blue Ivy, 5, who appeared alongside her mother and dad Jay Z to take in the film and dazzled in a ruffled, multicolored number by (who else?) Gucci.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Long You’ll Have To Work to Make as Much Money as Rihanna’s Hit “Work”

A fan of green, the Grammy winner sported a long-sleeved jade-colored gown during an appearance with Jay Z over Oscars weekend at the Weinstein Company and Grey Goose’s party for Lion.

One place fans sadly won’t be seeing Beyoncé flaunting her too-cute bump? Coachella, where the singer postponed her 2017 appearance, although she will be returning to the festival next year.