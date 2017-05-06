Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Vegan Mexican Food and Festive Sombreros

Cinco de Preggo!

She may not have been able to throw back Coronas and margaritas, but that didn’t stop a pregnant Beyoncé from getting into the Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

The 35-year-old star reunited with her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland on Friday night for a celebration of the Mexican holiday.

Both BFFs were spotted at Los Angeles hotspot and vegan Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre, wearing coordinating sombreros.

Each singer kept her outfit casual for the festivities – Beyoncé covering her baby bump with a pink patterned shirt, Gucci floral blazer and pair of ripped jeans. She accessorized the look with brown heels and a maraca, naturally.

Rowland, 36, stayed cool in a denim jacket and white T-shirt.

The two friends have been spending a lot of time together recently — partying (alongside Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams) at last Saturday’s Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles.

They were also all together at the The Grove in Los Angeles on April 22, where Rowland was celebrating the launch of her first book, Whoa, Baby!.

Co-authored with Rowland’s longtime OB/GYN, Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman and contributor Laura Moser, the book was inspired by the endless questions that Rowland had after she and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their first child — 2-year-old son Titan Jewel — in November 2014.

It’s subtitled A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened).

Meanwhile Beyoncé — already mom to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — is said to be on cloud nine about the twins she’s expecting with husband Jay Z. “They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it’s a great feeling,” a source close to the family previously told PEOPLE. “Beyoncé’s very happy.”

And Beyoncé is already in nesting mode. She and Jay Z, 47, are also busy overseeing renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home and have hired decorators for the twins’ nurseries.

“She is surrounded by her family and is taking it easy,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively about the Grammy winner. “She doesn’t venture out very much, but seems happy going for an occasional lunch or taking [Blue] to school.”