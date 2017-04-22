She Beyoncé Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Sweet Destiny’s Child Reunion

Beyoncé has once again proven to be the pregnancy style queen.

The 35-year-old singer made being pregnant with twins look chicer than ever on Wednesday, when she united with Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at The Grove in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Rowland’s new book, Whoa, Baby!

The former girl group and BFFs looked adorable in photos posted to a gallery on Beyoncé’s Instagram page Friday as they posed for a photo holding Rowland’s new self-help book.

But all eyes were on Beyoncé in the gallery’s first few images, as the star flawlessly flaunted her baby bump in her killer maternity style.

She wore an oversized asymmetrical tan dress — accessorizing the look with drop-down earrings, a necklace and matching knee-high boots, their backs cut out to expose the heels of her feet.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Williams kept things simple in a white T-shirt.

Rowland rocked a gray-and-white-stripped blazer-inspired dress with knee-high boots. She posed for a photo with F— Cancer CEO Yael Cohen Braun, who hosted the event.

Later, Rowland thanked Braun on Instagram.

“This incredible woman did me the honor of hosting my book signing/conversation last night!

@yael thank you for being there and sharing you intelligence, humor, wit, and beauty with us all! I adore you! XO,” Rowland wrote.

This incredible woman did me the honor of hosting my book signing/conversation last night! @yael thank you for being there and sharing you intelligence, humor, wit, and beauty with us all! I adore you! XO #motherluckerproud! A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Whoa, Baby! was co-authored with Rowland’s longtime OB/GYN, Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman, and contributor Laura Moser.

Subtitled A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened), the book was inspired by the endless questions that Rowland, 36, had after she and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their first child — 2-year-old son Titan Jewel — in November 2014.

While Beyoncé has experience with motherhood, she’s already mom to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, she can surely use the refresher with two new babies on the way.

RELATED VIDEO: Tina Lawson Shares Sweet Easter Post With Daughter Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

She is said to be on cloud nine about the pregnancy.

“They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it’s a great feeling,” a source close to the “Formation” singer and her husband Jay Z previously told PEOPLE. “Beyoncé’s very happy.”