From Kylie's Ferrari to Beyoncé's Blue Diamond: Hollywood's Charming & Spectacular Push Presents

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe added to wife Catherine's collection of bling in honor of the July 2016 birth of their son Samuel Thomas. The new mom's nearly 2-cart rose gold ring is adorned with more than 100 small diamonds. "We thought of creating something that would match her rose gold diamond wedding band – a beautiful, romantic, symbolic band to stack beside it to celebrate the baby," Lowe's jeweler Neil Lane told PEOPLE about creating the gift. "It was very clandestine! Sean wanted it to be a surprise," Lane added. "He was so sweet about it because he wanted the gift to have meaning and significance. He had his heart in it and was very excited."