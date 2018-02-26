Babies
From Kylie's Ferrari to Beyoncé's Blue Diamond: Hollywood's Charming & Spectacular Push Presents
Sweet teddy bears, luxe jewelry and more: see the gifts star moms received after welcoming their bundles of joy
KYLIE JENNER: FERRARI LA FERRARI
The 20-year-old beauty guru showed off her lavish new car on Instagram almost three weeks after welcoming daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018. "Push present," she said while filming the new ride, which starts at $1.4 million. Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were later spotted driving the black car with red interior and butterfly doors to lunch in Los Angeles.
PINK: A CUSTOM MOTORCYCLE
Five months after welcoming son Jameson, Pink showed off her push present from husband Carey Hart: one sweet set of wheels. "Thanks @hartluck for the push present," she wrote on Instagram. "I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome."
BLAC CHYNA: A ROLLS-ROYCE
While awaiting the arrival of her second child in 2016, the Rob & Chyna star splurged on a flashy $400,000 set of wheels. Chyna's Instagram caption hinted that the new ride may have been a pre-birth push present: "A little gift to myself for working this hard all year! Cant wait to bring my baby girl home!" She and Rob Kardashian welcomed daughter Dream that November.
CATHERINE GIUDICI LOWE: A DIAMOND RING
Former Bachelor Sean Lowe added to wife Catherine's collection of bling in honor of the July 2016 birth of their son Samuel Thomas. The new mom's nearly 2-cart rose gold ring is adorned with more than 100 small diamonds. "We thought of creating something that would match her rose gold diamond wedding band – a beautiful, romantic, symbolic band to stack beside it to celebrate the baby," Lowe's jeweler Neil Lane told PEOPLE about creating the gift. "It was very clandestine! Sean wanted it to be a surprise," Lane added. "He was so sweet about it because he wanted the gift to have meaning and significance. He had his heart in it and was very excited."
ALI FEDOTOWSKY: AN ENGRAVED NECKLACE
The former Bachelorette showed-off her personalized push present on Snapchat after welcoming her first child, Molly, in July 2016. The rose gold bar chain, picked by Fedotowsky's fiancé Kevin Manno, is imprinted with the newborn's name. Manno apparently wasted no time presenting the sweet gift, as the new mom was wearing the necklace in an early hospital photo with the baby.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST: A DIAMOND CHOKER
A pregnant Kardashian West not-so-subtly hinted on her website that she was hoping for a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker to mark the arrival of son Saint, now 2. "I like the idea of a push present – after nine months of pregnancy it's a sweet and well-deserved thank you," she wrote. "This pregnancy, I would love a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker like the ones I've worn before to the Art + Film Gala. Too much? LOL!" It looked like her wish list was fulfilled in April when she posted a series of Instagram photos flaunting a mega-sparkler that appeared to be one of Schwartz's million-dollar designs.
ASHLEE SIMPSON: A CHANEL CROSS-BODY BAG
Ahead of the birth of daughter Jagger, 2, Evan Ross surprised his wife with a limited-edition Chanel Graffiti Messenger 2015 green cross-body bag. The musician presented the expensive accessory at a party celebrating his debut album. "He brought it out to the deck and gave it to her in front of her family and friends," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She was so surprised. Her dad Joe loved it and gave Evan a pat on the back."
TAMAR BRAXTON: A DIAMOND RING
Braxton received a cushion-cut stone surrounded by a halo of mini-diamonds on a micropavé band from husband Vince Herbert after welcoming son Logan, now 4. Braxton told Ellen DeGeneres that the can't-miss-ring was both a push present and Christmas gift. "You know, I don't know if it's a Christmas present because my husband owed me a push gift and I didn't get it," she told the talk show host. "So I think this is like a combination."
JESSICA SIMPSON: EARRINGS
A month after welcoming son Ace Knute, now 4, on June 30, 2013, then-fiancé Eric Johnson gave the mom-of-two a pair of stunning Elahn Jewels Moonstone Earrings. Adorned with micropavé diamonds and with a price tag of $4,500, the gems have a sentimental meaning for the couple: moonstone is young Ace's birthstone.
DUCHESS KATE: TEDDY BEAR
What do you give the woman who just gave birth to the future King of England? For Prince William, he surprised his wife with an adorable teddy bear from London department store Harrods. The dad is said to have purchased the Charles Stephens stuffed animal – the retailer's annual bear, fully decked out in a smart white shirt, dapper red tie and pinstripe vest – before Prince George's July 22, 2013 birth.
KRISTIN CAVALLARI: BIRKIN BAG
After welcoming son Camden in August 2012, the former reality star was gifted a très chic present from now-hubby Jay Cutler. "I got a gray [Hermès] Birkin bag," Cavallari told PEOPLE, adding, "I was really excited about it. [Jay] did a good job."
BEYONCÉ: BLUE DIAMOND
Just one month after daughter Blue Ivy's birth in January 2012, the singer was photographed wearing a flashy blue 8- to 10-carat diamond, which many speculated to be a very expensive ($35,000!) delivery gift from hubby Jay-Z.
RACHEL ZOE: DIAMOND RING
When the celeb stylist welcomed son Skyler in 2011, her husband Rodger Berman wanted to get her a little something special to celebrate. The result? A nearly 10-carat cushion-cut diamond ring designed by jeweler Neil Lane. "Rodger wanted to surprise Rachel with something romantic – and huge," Lane said of the sparkler. "Rachel was thrilled and hasn't taken it off since!"
NICOLE 'SNOOKI' POLIZZI: PANDORA BRACELET
To mark the August 2012 birth of son Lorenzo, Jionni LaValle gave his reality star then-fianceé a silver Pandora charm bracelet. "From my sweetie @jlavalle," the Jersey Shore alum Tweeted along with a photo shortly before taking the post down.
TORI SPELLING: JADE & GOLD RING
Every year Dean McDermott gives his wife jewelry to honor the renewal of their vows, but the proud papa took it even further after the August 2012 birth of son Finn and gifted the mom-of-four with a 10-carat cabochon-cut jade and gold ring. "It was a token of his love, affection and appreciation of their love and this new baby," Lane said.
