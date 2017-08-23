Beyoncé and JAY-Z Worried Blue Would Feel ‘Left Out’ After Twins’ Birth: Source

Blue Ivy is one happy big sister.

Before welcoming twins Sir and Rumi on June 13, Beyoncé, 35, and JAY-Z, 38, were worried their 5-year-old daughter would “feel left out,” but the toddler has completely bonded with her siblings, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Beyoncé has been very busy with the newborns, but she’s also been able to relax a bit. It’s helped her that Blue has been such an amazing big sister,” adds the source.

Before the babies arrived, the new mom of three “made sure to spend lots of quality time” with Blue.

“There was no need to worry because Blue is great,” says the source. “She takes her job as a big sister very seriously and helps out a lot.”

The superstars recently closed on an $88 million mansion closer to Blue’s school and are gearing up for a busy fall.

“Blue is excited about starting kindergarten,” says the source. “She misses her friends. It will be fun for her to get back to her own life at school. Beyoncé is excited for her too but keeps saying that she can’t believe Blue is starting kindergarten. She thinks Blue is growing up way too fast!”