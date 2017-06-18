She’s crazy in love!

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The newest members of the Carter family join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The Lemonade songstress, 35, and her rapper husband made their double baby news public in February, with Beyoncé posting a stunning maternity photo to her Instagram account.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyoncé wrote alongside the snap, which showed her posing in a burgundy bra, sky blue panties and green veil amid a floral backdrop.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the Grammy winner added.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Expecting Twins with Husband Jay Z: “We Have Been Blessed Two Times Over”

The new additions to the family have been a while coming. As a source close to the “Formation” singer and Jay Z, 47, told PEOPLE exclusively following the couple’s announcement, “They wanted another child and after a few years of trying, it’s a great feeling. Beyoncé’s very happy.”

Throughout her pregnancy, the singer has made appearances at events like the 2017 Grammy Awards (where she also put on a show-stopping, goddess-inspired performance), the Beauty and the Beast L.A. premiere and more, showing off her baby bump in various glam duds — oftentimes alongside her mini-me Blue.

FROM PEN: Lea Michele Dream-Casts Her Own Real-Life Girl Squad — from Country Darling Maren Morris to Beyoncé

Jay Z and Beyoncé took some time out from prepping for the twins’ arrival with a Bora Bora babymoon in April around the time of the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary (the singer had previously been set to perform at Coachella that month, but rescheduled for 2018 due to pregnancy-related doctor’s orders).

“She is surrounded by her family and is taking it easy,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively in April of the singer. “She doesn’t venture out very much, but seems happy going for an occasional lunch or taking [Blue] to school.”

“They haven’t found the perfect house to buy yet, so they’ve been making room for the babies at the rental house for now,” the source shared of the family’s luxe Beverly Hills accommodations, adding that Beyoncé had been touring maternity suites at a hospital in L.A.

“It’s their home base now, and this is where Blue goes to preschool,” added the source of the now family of five. “They’re all very happy in L.A.”

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Beyoncé celebrated becoming a second-time parent in late May, surrounded by family and friends — including mom Tina Knowles Lawson, La La Anthony, pregnant Serena Williams and Bey’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — at a fun-filled “Carter Push Party.”

Baring her baby bump, which was decorated in henna, Beyoncé danced with now-dad-of-three Jay Z while guests snapped photos and shared in the joy.

“She’s holding it down for so many other women that are with child and showing them, okay, still be as fierce as you feel and as you can because some women do have a hard time and don’t feel as great all the time,” Williams told reporters at April’s Inaugural Wearable Art Gala of her then-pregnant friend.