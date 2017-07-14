The Internet Lost It When Beyoncé Dropped That Twins Photo

The first photo of Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s twins dropped in the early hours of Friday morning. And as expected, the Bey Hive swarmed the Internet with glee.
“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress, 35, captioned an image on Instagram – holding the tiny tots while wearing a Palomo Spain ensemble in a shot that evoked the same themes as the stunning maternity photo she and her rapper husband used for their double baby announcement in February.
Besides it being their first public photo, Beyoncé’s post was also the first time the names of her twins were officially confirmed. In June, trademark documents for the twins’ names had been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Of course, Beyoncé’s fans were not ready for the surprise.
Discovering the pics early in the morning on Friday meant some were going to be late for work.
Or not do any work at all.
But they had to spend some time analyzing everything about the shot — even if Bey’s flawlessness meant questioning their own abilities.
Fans were shook.
One even changed her mind about starting a family of her own one day.
And the photo’s already reached legendary status.
Mostly, though, people came to just bow down to their queen.
Beyoncé’s family also got in on the conversation, wishing Bey the best.
“So happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world,” mom Tina Knowles wrote on Instagram Friday morning. “Proud grandma. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”
“Beautiful!” added Mathew Knowles on Twitter. “#ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce.”
In addition to Rumi and Sir Carter, the Carter family also includes big sister Blue Ivy, 5. The family of five are currently settled in to their $400,000-a-month Malibu rental.
Minute before dropping the picture, Beyoncé joined JAY-Z for a super low-key appearance at a Los Angeles event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa. The paired looked happy and relaxed and not at all like exhausted new parents who’d welcomed two new members to their family a month prior.