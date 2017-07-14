The Internet Lost It When Beyoncé Dropped That Twins Photo

The first photo of Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s twins dropped in the early hours of Friday morning. And as expected, the Bey Hive swarmed the Internet with glee.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the songstress, 35, captioned an image on Instagram – holding the tiny tots while wearing a Palomo Spain ensemble in a shot that evoked the same themes as the stunning maternity photo she and her rapper husband used for their double baby announcement in February.

Besides it being their first public photo, Beyoncé’s post was also the first time the names of her twins were officially confirmed. In June, trademark documents for the twins’ names had been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Of course, Beyoncé’s fans were not ready for the surprise.

Daaaamn she slays. But I was definitely not ready enough for this😭😍. #beyoncetwins #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/na2faaqVhf — Nihal Lahlafi (@NiihalDln) July 14, 2017

me: I'm so tired. I think I might go to bed soon. Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/4qoIbRKaNW — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 14, 2017

Discovering the pics early in the morning on Friday meant some were going to be late for work.

Sorry I'm late for work there are pictures of beyonce twins goodbye — magen (@magenmorris) July 14, 2017

Or not do any work at all.

Imagine asking me to do anything at work tomorrow but stare at Beyoncé and her twins all day — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 14, 2017

But they had to spend some time analyzing everything about the shot — even if Bey’s flawlessness meant questioning their own abilities.

I can awkwardly hold one infant while sitting and here is @Beyonce holding her newborn twins, Sir Carter & Rumi, while standing & posing.👸🏾💐 pic.twitter.com/ZHG2swIuxG — Cristine (@Owl_ofthewoods) July 14, 2017

Fans were shook.

Us when Beyoncé dropped the photo of Sir Carter and Rumi: pic.twitter.com/mQFdqoTPnA — THE TWINS (@BeyPanther) July 14, 2017

One even changed her mind about starting a family of her own one day.

Friend: do you ever want kids some day? Me: nah, I'm not into the idea of being a mom. *Beyoncé has twins* Me: pic.twitter.com/IooS4tBpr5 — Andrea Jenkins (@AndyNoelJnks) July 14, 2017

And the photo’s already reached legendary status.

Beyoncé unveils her twins for the first time, c.July 2017 // The East Wall of the Ara Pacis, c. 13 BCE pic.twitter.com/HZtxD3jXKR — .x kuro (@kurogato) July 14, 2017

Turned Botticelli's Birth of Venus into Birth of Sir Carter and Rumi pic.twitter.com/ddvqxfiMcX — REiDESiGN.co 👨🏼‍💻 (@TheGraphicsGawd) July 14, 2017

Mostly, though, people came to just bow down to their queen.

Me when Beyoncé post the twins. pic.twitter.com/TCtY2qxMh2 — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) July 14, 2017

I have seen #beyoncetwins and now I can go on about my day because all is right in my world for a little while. pic.twitter.com/wgn8zcsV6n — Claudette🙋🏾 (@Princess976) July 14, 2017

MY QUEEN SLAYING BEFORE BIRTH, DURING BIRTH AND EVEN AFTER BIRTH #beyoncetwins — Belieber/Army (@BTS_BritishArmy) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé is alive, glowing & showed us the twins….nobody can ruin my day except her & the twins pic.twitter.com/O4LTCrg0de — Dji (@swarovskitits) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé has spoken/posted. The twins are here. The twins have BEEN here. 🙌🏻❤️🙌🏻. Sir and Rumi Carter. 🐝❤️🐝❤️🐝 We're not worthy!!! — the HON. Kev Allred (@KevinAllred) July 14, 2017

🗣 WE GONE CELEBRATE BEYONCÉ AND HER TWINS ALL DAY AND ALL WEEKEND! IF YOU DONT LIKE IT THEN DONT GET ON SOCIAL MEDIA . pic.twitter.com/h9mSbUxz5I — jc.✨ (@joyalynise) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé’s family also got in on the conversation, wishing Bey the best.

“So happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world,” mom Tina Knowles wrote on Instagram Friday morning. “Proud grandma. Hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter. Boy and girl what a blessing.”

“Beautiful!” added Mathew Knowles on Twitter. “#ProudDad #ProudGrandDad #Beyonce.”

In addition to Rumi and Sir Carter, the Carter family also includes big sister Blue Ivy, 5. The family of five are currently settled in to their $400,000-a-month Malibu rental.

Minute before dropping the picture, Beyoncé joined JAY-Z for a super low-key appearance at a Los Angeles event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa. The paired looked happy and relaxed and not at all like exhausted new parents who’d welcomed two new members to their family a month prior.