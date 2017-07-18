Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s twins were delivered by the same doctor who helped Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian give birth, according to Sir and Rumi Carter‘s birth certificates.

The certificates – obtained by PEOPLE — reveal that the Carter twins arrived on Tuesday, June 13, at 5:13 a.m. at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Rumi arrived first, followed by brother Sir, according to the doctors, and both were delivered by OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane.

PEOPLE confirmed the babies’ arrival that same week, with a source saying at the time, “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

Beyoncé, 35, only just shared the first photo of her and her 47-year-old husband’s new additions last week, simultaneously confirming their monikers publicly for the first time.

In June, trademark documents for the twins’ names were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office – giving fans and well-wishers a first hint at the babies’ sexes.

Last week also marked the couple’s first public appearance since growing their family, with the duo stepping out to an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A.

TMZ was first to report the news.