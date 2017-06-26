Are the Twins Home? Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Babies Reportedly Settle into Luxurious Malibu Rental

The Carter twins have reportedly left the building.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have checked out of the hospital with their newborns and are now settled in at a sprawling Malibu rental home with the twins and daughter Blue Ivy, 5, according to multiple reports from E! News and TMZ.

TMZ reports that the twins were released from hospital care late last week.

A real estate source confirms to PEOPLE that Beyoncé, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, rented the 10-bed, 14-bath villa — which rents for $400,000 a month, fully furnished — earlier this month. The couple plan to stay at the estate through the summer while they search for a more permanent residence in Los Angeles.

The “Crazy in Love” singer has kept mostly mum since giving birth, speaking out for the first time Sunday in an acceptance speech for her BET Awards viewers’ choice award for Lemonade‘s “Sorry.”

“Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade. This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honoring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve,” began the speech, which was delivered by the singer’s protégés Chloe x Halle.

“Thank you to my mother Tina Knowles Lawson for being my biggest, biggest teacher and consistent influence. Thank you to my entire family for so much love,” she continued in the speech.

Following the twins’ births, Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday” next to a snap of balloons signed, “Love, Granddad.”

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told PEOPLE after the babies arrived.