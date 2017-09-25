Looks like Blue Ivy got a taste of that 24K magic in the air!

On Saturday, Beyoncé and JAY-Z took their daughter out for a family night at Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A source told PEOPLE that Blue Ivy, 5, was dancing around the whole night — much like she did while watching Mars at the 2017 Grammys — and a fan spotted the family watching the “Uptown Funk” singer’s show from a front and center spot.

Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, kept their fashion relatively low-key, with Bey wearing a hooded dress and Jay opting for a t-shirt and gold chains.

This appears to be one of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s first family outings with Blue since the arrival of their twins Sir and Rumi in June, although Blue did accompany her mother and grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson to serve meals to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors.

In July, Beyoncé secretly made her post-twins public debut alongside JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in Los Angeles. The outing was mere hours before she dropped the first image of Rumi and Sir on Instagram.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Since the arrival of their twins in June, the Carter family has been making their newest members feel at home in California. After two years of house hunting, the couple finally found a pad in Los Angeles in August. The couple paid $88 million for their Bel Air mansion, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.