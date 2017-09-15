Date Night! Beyoncé and JAY-Z Glam Up for Their First Big Red Carpet Event Since Twins at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

When the kids are away, Beyoncé and JAY-Z will play!

Though they’ve been enjoying low-key date nights recently, the couple attended their first major red carpet event at Rihanna‘s star-studded Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball in New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, nearly 13 weeks since welcoming twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyoncé, 36, wowed in a plunging dark emerald silk gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, her rapper husband, 47, followed the black-tie dress code in a suit and bow tie.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The parents of three were spotted leaving hand-in-hand out the back door of the venue before a private car whisked them away.

Hours before the Diamond Ball, Bey enjoyed a showing of Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre, where she also met star Ben Platt and the cast. And on Wednesday, she and JAY-Z were spotted at James Blake’s concert at Lincoln Center.

In July, the songstress secretly made her public debut since giving birth to her twins alongside JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in Los Angeles. The super low-key outing was mere hours before she dropped the first image of Rumi and Sir on Instagram.

Since the arrival of their twins in June, the Carter family has been making their newest members feel at home in California. After two years of house hunting, the couple finally found a home in Los Angeles in August. The couple paid $88 million for their Bel Air mansion, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, Bey and Jay, who married in 2008, were spotted together at Philadelphia’s Made in America festival, where he lead a massive crowd through a sweet song in honor of his wife’s 36th birthday.

In addition, the mother of three was recently in her hometown of Houston, Texas, with 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and mother Tina Knowles Lawson to serve meals to 400 Hurricane Harvey survivors.