From House Hunting to Rental Renovations: How Beyoncé and Jay Z Prepped for Their Twins in L.A.

She may have just given birth to twins, but Beyoncé was in nesting mode quite a while before they made their debut.

“She is surrounded by her family and is taking it easy,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively in April about the Grammy winner. “She doesn’t venture out very much, but seems happy going for an occasional lunch or taking [5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy] to school.”

The entertainer, 35, and husband Jay Z, 47, were also busy overseeing renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home, and hired decorators for the twins’ nurseries.

“They haven’t found the perfect house to buy yet, so they’ve been making room for the babies at the rental house for now,” said the source, who added that the pair were living at a luxe Beverly Hills hotel at the time.

According to another insider, the “Formation” singer had also been prepping for the babies by touring maternity suites at an L.A. hospital.

“They plan on raising their twins in Los Angeles,” explained the source about the previously Manhattan-based pair. “It’s their home base now, and this is where Blue goes to preschool. They’re all very happy in L.A.”

The Carters celebrated their twins on the way in late May, surrounded by family and friends — including mom Tina Knowles Lawson, pregnant Serena Williams and Bey’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — at a “Carter Push Party,” which the singer shared photos from on social media.

And though the couple were surrounded by loved ones often during Bey’s pregnancy, they vacationed in Bora Bora for an April babymoon.

Jay and Bey weren’t the only ones more than ready for the twins’ arrival. In late April, Knowles Lawson told reporters at the Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles that she was “so excited” and “can’t wait” to become a grandmother again.

“Teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what’s on the outside,” Knowles Lawson said of the wonderful parental qualities she observes in her daughter. “I see her passing it on, and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson.”