In the Carter family, they “Love on Top” — of the Grand Canyon, that is.

Beyoncé and Jay Z marked nine years of marriage this week, with the 35-year-old singer first sharing an incredible family video and then, Wednesday, a peek into their 8th anniversary vacation with daughter Blue Ivy, now 5.

In the snaps posted to her website, Beyoncé and her husband are seen enjoying the Arizona view with wine in hand (and from a helicopter!), interspersed with lyrics from her song “Die With You” — which also played over the video montage she posted Tuesday.

And Blue — who seems to be having too much fun posing cheekily in shorts, a colorful tank top and white love-themed/XO sunglasses — definitely gives her parents a run for their money in the fun photos.

Another person who took the time to wish the couple a happy 9th anniversary this week? Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson Knowles, who posted a black-and-white post-ceremony snap on Instagram along with a heartfelt message.

“9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary,” she wrote.

Beyoncé and Jay Z, 47, are currently expecting their second and third children, as the Lemonade legend is due with twins this year.

The Grand Canyon trip may be one of the last big family vacations Blue has as an only child — but it’s doubtful she’ll mind. It seems like the big-sister-to-be is already on #TeamTwins, as evidence by her fashion choices as of late.

In February, she rocked a green Gucci ensemble featuring two identical dogs on the bodice. In March, she sported Gucci once more when she accompanied her parents to the world premiere of Beauty and the Beast in another green dress— this time, decorated with matching parrots and snakes.