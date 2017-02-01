Babies
The Beyoncé Guide to Slaying Motherhood
We look back at the many ways Queen Bey has owned motherhood as we eagerly await the arrival of her twins
MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT UNFORGETTABLE
In 2011, Beyoncé confirmed the impending arrival of an heir to the Carter throne by rubbing her belly on the MTV VMA stage after performing "Love On Top." And for her second pregnancy? A goddess-esque Instagram shot that even Mother Nature would envy.
SET UP A-LIST PLAY DATES
Blue Ivy has hung out with everyone from the Cannon twins to Apple and Moses Martin.
GO ALL OUT ON HALLOWEEN
The twins will quickly learn that Halloween is a family affair in the Carter house. Bey and Blue went as Janet and Michael Jackson in 2014, and in 2015, Jay Z joined in to make a trio of Coming to America characters. In 2016, grandma Tina Knowles helped the crew channel Salt N' Pepa and DJ Spinderella, and the family continuted celebrations with Barbie get-ups.
MAKE (ALMOST) EVERYDAY BRING YOUR KIDS TO WORK DAY
At 5 years old, Blue Ivy has already been to more awards shows, super bowls and music video sets than most of us will ever get anywhere near.
GET MINI EVERYTHING
Considering Blue got two pint-sized luxury cars for her second birthday, we can only imagine how many piles of toys the twins will be racking up.
TWIN, TWIN & TWIN AGAIN
Beyoncé always makes sure her little one looks just as fierce as she does, and that means wearing everything from matching shoes to identical bathing suits. We can't wait to see what the fashionista will come up with for her IRL twins!
GET THEM DANCING EARLY
The offspring of Jay Z and Beyoncé have a lot to live up to after all! Blue Ivy proved her mom has already taught her a thing or two about hitting the dance floor at her grandma's 2015 wedding.
MAKE BIRTHDAYS MAGICAL
Blue Ivy's 4th birthday was a whimsical scene complete with a flower-filled ceiling, teepees, and racks of dresses.
ACTUALLY, MAKE EVERY DAY MAGICAL
As Beyoncé and her sister Solange proved with their spring party, you can always find a reason to celebrate with your little one.
EMBRACE PRINCESS & QUEEN VIBES
Beyoncé brought Blue along for the 2016 MTV VMA red carpet, and they both looked like actual fairy royalty. Even if you can't quite splurge on the $11,000 dress Blue wore for the occasion, getting dolled up with your mini-me is sure to be a great time.