See Never-Before-Seen Family Photos from Beyoncé's How to Make Lemonade Box Set

By @nicolesands901

Posted on

Courtesy Beyonce
Beyoncé is making her Lemonade even sweeter.In a new limited-edition vinyl box set, How to Make Lemonade, the star, 35, gives her fans an in-depth look at her hit visual album with never-before-seen photos that show “the inspiration and themes behind some of the film’s most provocative and cryptic moments,” according to a press release.
Courtesy Beyonce
The 600-page hardcover coffee table book includes Beyoncé’s personal writings and lyrics interwoven throughout, as well as vintage-feel family photographs such as husband JAY-Z cuddling with the pair’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, pictures of Queen Bey performing with her backup dancers and other exclusive images from music videos shoots such as “Sorry,” “Sandcastles,” “Formation,” “Freedom” and “Pray You Catch Me.”The foreword is written by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson with poetry by Warsan Shire.
Courtesy Beyonce

Beyoncé’s Grammy Award winning, platinum-certified sixth studio album debuted as a one-hour film on HBO in 2016. The record, which is unapologetically honest, political and personal, is believed to have influenced Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44.

Courtesy Beyonce

The How To Make Lemonade box set, which also includes a double vinyl LP and audio and visual album downloads, is set for release on Aug. 18. and will retail for $299.99.