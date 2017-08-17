The 600-page hardcover coffee table book includes Beyoncé’s personal writings and lyrics interwoven throughout, as well as vintage-feel family photographs such as husband JAY-Z cuddling with the pair’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter , pictures of Queen Bey performing with her backup dancers and other exclusive images from music videos shoots such as “Sorry,” “Sandcastles,” “Formation,” “Freedom” and “Pray You Catch Me.”The foreword is written by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson with poetry by Warsan Shire.

Beyoncé’s Grammy Award winning, platinum-certified sixth studio album debuted as a one-hour film on HBO in 2016. The record, which is unapologetically honest, political and personal, is believed to have influenced Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44.

The How To Make Lemonade box set, which also includes a double vinyl LP and audio and visual album downloads, is set for release on Aug. 18. and will retail for $299.99.