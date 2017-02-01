The Queen Bey is adding to her hive!

Beyoncé announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she and her husband Jay Z are expecting not one, but two new little ones.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” the 35-year-old singer captioned a photo of herself cradling her sizeable bump.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The couple – who wed in 2008 – already share daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

This special announcement is a little more low-key than when Queen Bey broke the news of her first pregnancy during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards by revealing her bump while performing “Love On Top.”

In fact, the singer has become known for her penchant for big surprises – like last year’s Lemonade album, which earned her an impressive nine nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Though usually private about her life with Jay Z, 47, Beyoncé has opened up about their struggle to conceive in the past. In her 2013 HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream, the singer revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

“About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I hear the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life,” she said.

During the pregnancy, Beyoncé said she “envisioned what my child would look like” and was feeling “very maternal.”

She also shared that, “being pregnant was very much like falling in love. You are so open. You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone.”

But there were complications in the early stages of the singer’s pregnancy. “I flew back to New York to get my check up – and no heartbeat. Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat,” she said.

She later conceived Blue Ivy, who was born in Jan. 2012. In the same special, the singer called giving birth “the most powerful thing you can ever do in your life,” admitting that despite fears, she “felt like God was giving me a chance to assist in a miracle.”

Of motherhood, the singer told Elle in 2016, “I just want my child to be happy and healthy and have the opportunity to realize her dreams.”

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Shares Adorable Easter-Themed Tea Party Pictures of Blue Ivy!

The couple’s double baby joy follows a year rife with speculation over the status of their marriage, namely due to the revealing, infidelity-themed lyrics from the singer’s Lemonade visual album. Yet, days after dropping the wildly popular offering, Beyoncé kicked off her tour with a thank-you to her “beautiful husband.”