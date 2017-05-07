Glam Mama-to-Be! Beyoncé Shares Baby-Bump Snaps from Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Beyoncé continues to slay the maternity-fashion game.

The twin mama-to-be, 35, shared multiple new photo sets to her Instagram account Sunday, giving her followers a closer look at the ensemble she chose for her Cinco de Mayo celebration with former Destiny’s Child bandmate and pal Kelly Rowland.

In the snaps, Bey is rocking a pair of glittery pink and gold sunglasses, colorful dangling rhinestone earrings and a shiny gold purse to accompany her festive pink patterned shirt and casual ripped jeans.

The “Formation” singer even gives a close-up look at her adorable baby bump in one photo, cradling her belly while simultaneously showing off the detailed floral pattern of her blazer.

Beyoncé and Rowland, 36, were celebrated on Friday in Los Angeles at popular vegan Mexican eatery Gracias Madre. The two sported matching sombreros for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Bey has been busy both exuding the paramount of maternity fashion and prepping for her little ones’ arrival. Michelle Williams even recently praised the mom-to-be‘s skill in “holding it down” for other pregnant women.

“[Beyoncé’s] showing them, okay, still be as fierce as you feel and as you can because some women do have a hard time and don’t feel as great all the time,” Williams, 36, told reporters on April 29 at the Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, which she attend alongside her former bandmates and Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson.