***Flawless.

Beyoncé is already looking fit and fabulous after welcoming twins Rumi and Sir just a month ago, as she stepped out for a low-key event for the first time since giving birth on Thursday night.

The new mom of three, 35, paired a corset-like mini skirt with a long-sleeved white top while with husband JAY-Z at an event celebrating Roc Nation artist Vic Mensa in L.A. – the same evening she dropped the first image of her twins on Instagram.

Beyoncé paired the entire look with sky-high block heels – which accentuated her famously toned gams – and a fur bag.

At the listening party, Beyoncé and JAY-Z hung in the VIP area, and seemed happy and relaxed. JAY-Z even took the stage to introduce rapper Mensa, who recently announced his debut album, The Autobiography.

The happy couple, who are already parents to Blue Ivy, 5, were at the event for less than an hour, making their glamorous getaway just 20 minutes after she shared the debut photo of their new additions.

The Carters are currently adjusting to life as a family of five in a lavish, $400,000-a-month Malibu rental home.

While Thursday night marked their first public outing, the couple has still taken some time off to themselves. They enjoyed a quieter night out just one day before, dining at Nobu.