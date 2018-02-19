Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Snap Selfies in Cool Sunnies While Sitting Front Row at NBA All-Star Game

After stealing the show at the Grammy Awards, it’s no surprise that all eyes were on Blue Ivy Carter while she sat courtside with mom Beyoncé at the NBA All-Star Game.

Despite the action on the court, Sunday — Team LeBron James bested Team Stephen Curry with a score of 148-145 — the star-studded front row was quite the distraction. The mother-daughter duo was joined by Beyoncé’s own mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, who sat next to her husband, Richard Lawson.

Both the 36-year-old singer and her 6-year-old daughter sported sunglasses, with Blue rocking round sunnies while Beyoncé went for a fashion-forward pair of small frame glasses. Blue wore mini distressed jeans with a simple black top and leather jacket, while also carrying a blue Louis Vuitton bag that retails for $1,820. Her mom picked a yellow skirt with a brown sweatshirt and clear lace-up heels for the outing.

Beyoncé and Blue snapped selfies to document their girls’ night out, and at one point, the little girl was holding a green and white signed basketball on her lap. Knowles Lawson even held onto a juice box for her granddaughter, similar to the headline-making moment when Beyoncé was prepped with some of her eldest child’s snacks during the Grammys.

The Los Angeles event had no shortage of star power in addition to the athletes, even just in its opening moments. Led by Kevin Hart, the game intro featured appearances by Jamie Foxx, Adam Devine, Queen Latifah and Ludacris.

Jimmy Kimmel, Spike Lee, Snoop Dogg, Jack Nicholson, DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Chris Tucker, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were all in the crowd to cheer on their favorite players as well.

There was also Fergie, who gave a eyebrow-raising rendition of the national anthem at the start of the NBA All-Star Game.

Taking the court at the Staples Center in a tight, black dress, the 42-year-old singer performed a sultry version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” reworking the tune to more of a jazzy beat.

At points, the star appeared to struggle to hit notes, though she closed out the tune with some impressive vibrato, telling the arena, “Let’s play some basketball!”