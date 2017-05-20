Pregnant Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy Celebrated Mother’s Day in Matching $5,395 Dolce & Gabbana Floral Dresses

Pregnant Beyoncé celebrated her last Mother’s Day as a mother of one by wearing matching designer gowns with 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The twin mama-to-be, 35, shared new photos on Friday from her May 14 celebration on her website and Instagram.

Bey and Blue were decked out in tiered hydrangea-print chiffon dresses by Dolce & Gabbana. The pair’s designer ensembles featured cap sleeves with draped detailing, smocked frill-trim empire waist, tiered maxi skirt, and floor-sweeping hem. For a retail price of $5,395, you too can coordinate the same look as Bey and Blue.

And what better place to enjoy some Mother’s Day festivities than current Los Angeles hotspot, Museum of Ice Cream! Joining the pair during the fun-filled outing were Jay Z and Tina Knowles Lawson.

Of course, it’s far from the first time Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s twinning moments melted our hearts.

Most recently in March, the duo was a sight that any Disney Princess would approve of, dressed in coordinating glamorous green Gucci duds for the Beauty and the Beast world premiere in Hollywood, California.

It’s only been the best designer ensembles for Bey’s bump. Ever since Bey and Jay announced they were expecting twins in February with a beautiful belly-baring photo shoot, there has been no shortage of high-priced fashion getups, showing her fondness for pricey evening gowns.

The parents-to-be have been in nesting mode in L.A. as they await the birth of their twins. They’re also busy overseeing renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home and have hired decorators for the twins’ nurseries.

“They plan on raising their twins in Los Angeles,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the formerly Manhattan-based couple, who recently vacationed in Bora Bora for their babymoon. “It’s their home base now, and this is where Blue goes to preschool. They’re all very happy in L.A.”