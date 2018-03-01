Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Jump for Joy (Literally!) at A Wrinkle in Time Screening

Having Beyoncé as a mom comes with a few perks — like being among the first to see A Wrinkle in Time!

Blue Ivy Carter, 6, joined her musical mom at Monday’s premiere of the Disney adaptation of the popular children’s novel at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. In a clip posted to Beyoncé’s Instagram, the duo did a little jump for the camera to show their excitement for the movie.

Blue wore a beige dress with a tie detail around her neck, covering up with a black jacket with multiple patches. Beyoncé, 36, also posted several snaps of her ensemble, a white dress with a blue flower pattern and ruffled skirt. The dress had a plunging neckline and showed plenty of leg. Beyoncé finished off her outfit with neutral heels and a pair of small frame sunglasses, which are quickly becoming part of her signature look.

It was appropriate that the Grammy winner attended the screening, given that Oprah Winfrey compared her whimsical character in the film, Mrs. Which, to “Beyoncé’s aunt.”

“It’s a whole lot to put on, but when I did the whole scene out in the middle of the grasses and the golden grasses, I thought, ‘I am a relative of Beyoncé — a distant relative of Beyoncé,’ ” she told Entertainment Tonight on the blue carpet.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only one to make the movie night a family affair — Reese Witherspoon, who stars as Mrs. Whatsit in the film, brought look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, 18, and son Deacon, 14, as her dates to the premiere.

Beyoncé, who is also mom to 8-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband JAY-Z, recently had another mother-daughter night out with Blue when they sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game. The duo snapped selfies and spent time with the singer’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her husband, Richard Lawson.