Beyonce and Blue Ivy Dress to Impress — and Match – at Beauty and the Beast Premiere

Real-life Disney Princesses alert!

Beyoncé and Jay Z took their daughter Blue Ivy to Thursday’s Beauty and the Beast world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

And the mother-daughter duo were a sight that any Disney Princess would approve of, dressed in coordinating glamorous green duds for the event.

Beyoncé, 35, wore a floor-length, stunning low-cut green gown with sparkling embellishments, while Blue, 5, went a bit more colorful with a ruffled dress whose layers graduated from green to pink.

Twin dad-to-be Jay Z joined his beauties for a few snaps, posing for one with his hand over his wife’s growing belly while their daughter looks up at her parents lovingly.

“Look at that ‘Look Of Love Is In Her Eyes ‘ for her mommy and Daddy,” Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson captioned an Instagram close-up of her granddaughter.

While the family didn’t walk the red carpet at the event — not surprising, considering they also skipped the carpet at February’s Grammy Awards — the Lemonade singer and her daughter did take the time to make a few funny faces for the camera.

Bey seems to really love wearing green during this pregnancy. Over Oscars weekend, she rocked a fitted, long-sleeved green gown by Nicole Miller, ruby-laden choker and glittery matching bangles to the Weinstein Company and Grey Goose’s party for Lion.

The expectant singer also wore a robe-like garment covered with a green leaf pattern to the 2017 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans the previous weekend, where the family of three enjoyed watching ball courtside as Blue nibbled on a stick of cotton candy.