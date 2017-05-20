Double the Babies, Double the Fun! Beyoncé Celebrates Twins with a ‘Carter Push Party’

She’s already perfected the pregnancy announcement and conquered the babymoon. So naturally, it was only logical for Beyoncé to have the most flawless baby shower too!

On Saturday, the 35-year-old singer — who is expecting twins with husband Jay-Z — celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family in a “Carter push party.”

Mom Tina Knowles Lawson shared fun photos and videos from the event, showing guests like Serena Williams (who is also pregnant), Lala Anthony and Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams wearing brightly patterned outfits in an orange room with caterers working hard behind them.

“Happy Carter push party,” Lawson gets the famous guests to yell out, referring to Beyoncé’s married name of Carter.

A source tells PEOPLE that Beyoncé was seen walking around the party with a bare belly and her stomach covered in henna tattoos.

Her Destiny’s Child bandmates have been remained close since going their separate ways musically in 2005 — uniting for special performances and recently spending time together at the Los Angeles Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in April.

Williams even praised Bey for her fierce pregnancy style at the event.

“You know what? She’s holding it down for so many other women that are with child and showing them, okay, still be as fierce as you feel and as you can because some women do have a hard time and don’t feel as great all the time,” the 36-year-old gospel singer told reporters.

They three BFFs united at the The Grove in Los Angeles on April 22 too, where Rowland was celebrating the launch of her first book, Whoa, Baby! — inspired by the endless questions Rowland had after she and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their 2-year-old son Titan Jewel.

One question that has remained unanswered after Saturday’s big day though? The sex of Bey’s babies.

“I would be happy with whatever God gives me,” Lawson, 63, told Extra’s Mario Lopez in April — adding that she has “no idea” if the pregnant singer will be boys, girls, or one of each.

“It’s the biggest blessing. I’m so excited!” she said about becoming a grandmother again, adding that her daughter is “feeling really good” about her pregnancy.

Her words seem to correspond with previous reports about the Grammy-winning singer, who is is said to be on cloud nine about the twins. “[She and Jay Z] wanted another child and after a few years of trying,” a source close to the family previously told PEOPLE. “It’s a great feeling. Beyoncé’s very happy.”

As they wait for the babies to be born, Beyoncé and Jay Z, 47, have remained busy — overseeing renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home and have hired decorators for the twins’ nurseries.

“They plan on raising their twins in Los Angeles,” a source told PEOPLE about the previously Manhattan-based pair. “It’s their home base now, and this is where Blue goes to preschool. They’re all very happy in L.A.”