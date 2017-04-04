Babies

The Beyoncé Guide to Flawlessly Flaunting Your Baby Bump

Let Queen Bey show you how it’s done

STOCK UP ON AS MANY EVENING GOWNS AS POSSIBLE

Beyoncé's body-hugging dress only elevates her trademark smize.

NEVER STEER CLEAR OF MINI DRESSES

Expecting twins doesn't exempt Bey from paying homage to black velvet mini dresses a.k.a. the '90s style staple. (And we're so grateful for it.)

LET BAE & BLUE INTO THE PHOTO

Can't hire Ms. Blue Ivy Carter to make an appearance in your Instagram photo shoot? A one-on-one shot with bae will have to do.

BUST A MOVE

And as previously stated, be sure to do so while wearing a gown (and accompanying jewelry) that's flattering enough to show off your baby bump — and comfortable enough to dance all night in.

BRING YOUR GIRLS ALONG FOR THE RIDE

What's better than a caped gown that helps put your growing baby bump front and center in an impromptu photo shoot? A photo shoot that features two of your favorite squad members

SQUEEZE IN A JAW-DROPPING PERFORMANCE

There's literally no more Beyoncé way to make your public debut as a mama-to-be.

DREAM UP AN EPIC PHOTO SHOOT

Your pregnancy announcement (much like Bey's) will most likely be weeks in the making, but the final images will make all that planning worth it.

SHARE A SWEET MOTHER-DAUGHTER MOMENT

Because bonding your firstborn to the new baby (or babies) starts with your maternity shoot.

SLIP INTO SOMETHING MORE COMFORTABLE

Or, you know, nothing at all.

