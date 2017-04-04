Babies
The Beyoncé Guide to Flawlessly Flaunting Your Baby Bump
Let Queen Bey show you how it’s done
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 9
STOCK UP ON AS MANY EVENING GOWNS AS POSSIBLE
Beyoncé's body-hugging dress only elevates her trademark smize.
2 of 9
NEVER STEER CLEAR OF MINI DRESSES
Expecting twins doesn't exempt Bey from paying homage to black velvet mini dresses a.k.a. the '90s style staple. (And we're so grateful for it.)
3 of 9
LET BAE & BLUE INTO THE PHOTO
Can't hire Ms. Blue Ivy Carter to make an appearance in your Instagram photo shoot? A one-on-one shot with bae will have to do.
4 of 9
BUST A MOVE
And as previously stated, be sure to do so while wearing a gown (and accompanying jewelry) that's flattering enough to show off your baby bump — and comfortable enough to dance all night in.
5 of 9
BRING YOUR GIRLS ALONG FOR THE RIDE
What's better than a caped gown that helps put your growing baby bump front and center in an impromptu photo shoot? A photo shoot that features two of your favorite squad members.
6 of 9
SQUEEZE IN A JAW-DROPPING PERFORMANCE
There's literally no more Beyoncé way to make your public debut as a mama-to-be.
7 of 9
DREAM UP AN EPIC PHOTO SHOOT
Your pregnancy announcement (much like Bey's) will most likely be weeks in the making, but the final images will make all that planning worth it.
8 of 9
SHARE A SWEET MOTHER-DAUGHTER MOMENT
Because bonding your firstborn to the new baby (or babies) starts with your maternity shoot.
9 of 9
SLIP INTO SOMETHING MORE COMFORTABLE
Or, you know, nothing at all.
