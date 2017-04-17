Beyoncé Shows Off Baby Bump During Sweet Easter Celebration with Family

It’s official: Beyoncé is the pregnancy style queen!

The 35-year-old superstar spent Easter Sunday with her family, showing off her baby belly in a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder, eggshell-colored gown.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared the shot on Instagram, uploading a photo of herself, her daughter and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child group mate Kelly Rowland.

“3/4 of my girls❤️Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca,” Lawson wrote alongside the photo.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Easter memories❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Earlier, Lawson uploaded a video, briefly showing Beyoncé, the singer’s husband Jay Z and Lawson’s husband Richard.

She captioned the Instagram clip: “Easter memories.”

Queen Bey’s Easter outfit is just the latest in a long line of stunning maternity looks the star has served since announcing that she is expecting twins with Jay Z.

This is fun! Go to bed Tina 😀 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

Earlier this month, the expectant mom glowed in a purple, body-hugging gown. In March, Bey kept it sexy in a black mini dress.

Beyoncé was originally supposed to headline Coachella this month, but postponed her gig until 2018 in the wake of the pregnancy announcement.

FROM COINAGE: Jay-Z & Beyonce: All the Ways J and Bey Get Paid

Now, as the music festival gets underway, the couple opted out of the California festivities and took to Bora Bora for a babymoon.

A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that Bey and Jay recently spent a sun-soaked vacation in the French Polynesian island — likely their last vacay before 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy‘s new siblings arrive.