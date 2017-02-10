Beyoncé Is an ‘Amazing’ Mom, Says Chloe x Halle: ‘She Deserves All the Blessings Coming Her Way’

Beyoncé‘s fans are still buzzing about the singer’s big baby news, and two talented members of the Beyhive couldn’t be happier for the star: Chloe x Halle.

“We could not be more happy and excited for her. She deserves all the blessing coming her way, and we’re just so very happy,” the sisters — who are signed to Beyoncé’s management company Parkwood Entertainment — told reporters Thursday night at Essence’s 8th Annual Black Women in Music event in Los Angeles.

Chloe, 18, and Halle Bailey, 16, made a cameo in the star’s Lemonade visual album and also opened as Beyoncé’s opening act for the European leg of her Formation World Tour.

The superstar — who announced last week she is expecting twins later this year — is “a great” mom, says Chloe, adding that Beyoncé is a “superwoman.” Says Halle: “The woman can do anything.”

Over the last couple years, the Grammy winner, 35, who already has a 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with her husband Jay Z, 47, have taught the sisters to “just stay true to ourselves,” they said.

“We love her so much because she’s been through what we’ve been through. She’s been in the game since she was younger than us. We love her and she inspires us deeply.”