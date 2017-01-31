Beverley Mitchell Celebrates Son’s Second Birthday with Fire Truck-Themed Party

Happy birthday, Hutton Michael!

Beverley Mitchell‘s son turned 2 on Saturday, and the actress’s family celebrated by gifting him with a fire truck-themed party held at pal and former 7th Heaven costar Jessica Biel‘s Los Angeles eatery Au Fudge.

Mitchell and husband Michael Cameron worked in conjunction with Good Carma Studio to make their son’s second birthday bash a reality, and outfitted Hutton in an adorable shirt from Etsy shop Toluni that features his name and age on the side of a fire truck.

“I wanted to do something special,” Mitchell, 36, wrote on her blog in a post all about the fun day. “I decided to make my theme fire trucks because what little boy doesn’t love a fire truck? It was such a fun and easy theme. I love all the red, black and gold!”

Party guests included, of course, Hutton’s 3½-year-old big sister Kenzie Lynne, who celebrated her own birthday at Au Fudge last April. Also in attendance was Mitchell’s Hollywood Darlings costar Christine Lakin and her daughter Georgia James, 10 months.

Guests were treated to a variety of goodies for lunch: mini burgers, grilled-cheese sticks, chicken nuggets, French fries, a vegan Caesar salad and fruit kebabs. Sweets included chocolate-dipped pretzels, Rice Krispies Treats and a pull-apart cupcake creation from Polkatots Cupcakes, decorated with a fire engine and the message “Happy 2nd Birthday Hutton!!”

“I mean, the kids were set! I also saw a few parents sneak out some cupcakes for later, yeah they are that good!” Mitchell wrote of the delectable dessert spread.

Decorations were provided by The TomKat Studio and Oriental Trading — the latter of which Mitchell ordered fireman hats and fire-hydrant cups from for kids and adults alike to sip from.

“I guarantee we would have had a lot of spills if it hadn’t been for those cups,” Mitchell wrote.

The lifestyle blogger and actress noted that “sending each kiddo with something special is always important to me,” as guests went home with a lunchbox from Stephen Joseph Gifts, each affixed with Mabel’s Labels.

On top of the goodies, each child received a placemat from Arla Creations and an educational activity bag from M is for Monster, filled with a fire-truck book and two games.

“I think most parents were in a bit of shock heading out with all the gifts for their children, but that might be my favorite part,” Mitchell admitted.

All in all, the party was everything Mitchell dreamed it could be and more.

“Hutt loved the attention and was the life of the party,” she wrote. “He pretty much interacted with any child he could find and it was so fun to sit back and let the kids be kids.”