See the Magical Photos from Beverley Mitchell's Daughter's Fairy-Themed Birthday Bash

Move over, Tinker Bell — Kenzie Lynne is in the house.

The daughter of Hollywood Darlings star Beverley Mitchell marked her fifth birthday in pixie-powered style, celebrating with loved ones — including dad Michael Cameron, 3-year-old brother Hutton Michael and celebrity pals like Christine Lakin, Bill Horn and Dawni Sawa — at a fairy-themed bash with an artsy twist.

“Kenzie knew as soon as we had Hutton’s party that she wanted an art/fairy party, so that’s exactly what we did,” Mitchell, 37, tells PEOPLE of the event held in Tanzana, California. “We went back to Meri Cherry and had our very special fairy party.”

“It was quite the hit,” adds the star. “The kids made fairy potions and fairy and troll doors, and had the opportunity to paint a huge birthday cake. Basically an amazing opportunity to get messy, create and imagine.”

The birthday girl — outfitted in a unicorn headband by Cuteheads and adorable unicorn-print dress by Sugar Plum Lane Baby — treated her guests to a variety of eats and drinks, like LaCroix sparkling water (“Kenzie’s favorite,” says Mitchell) and a fairy-decorated pull-apart creation from Polkatots Cupcakes.

Mitchell procured the party invitations and thank-you cards from Minted, adding pops of color with flowers from Mulberry & Moss.

The event’s whimsical activities for the kiddos involved all things fairies, like creating their own potions and decorating pint-sized doors for their favorite mystical minis.

“Kenzie loved making her fairy potion, created by food dye, flowers, glitter, baking soda and vinegar. She went crazy when it all bubbled!” says Mitchell. “It was pretty incredible to see all the kids sitting and making these fairy potions. They truly loved it!”

“Next up they painted their very own fairy/troll doors from 15 Monkeys,” she explains. “They had so much fun personalizing all of their doors for their fairies.”

The birthday girl was surrounded by various friends and family including both sets of grandparents and one very special pal — Lakin’s 2-year-old daughter Georgia James!

“Auntie Christine and her sweet baby Georgia came and made it so special,” says the 7th Heaven alum — who also runs a blog titled Growing Up Hollywood — of her Darlings costar.

Take-home bags by Arla Creations were stuffed with a variety of goodies like bracelets from Maks Chic Designs, PawdPet iPad-protector stuffed animals and items from Stephen Joseph Gifts, personalized with Mabel’s Labels.

Mitchell explains that while it wasn’t an easy task to plan and execute Kenzie’s big day, the fun the kids had made the work completely justified in her mind.

“Though putting together this party was exhausting, it really did turn out amazing and it was so worth it,” the proud mama tells PEOPLE.