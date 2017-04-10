Making a Splash! Inside Beverley Mitchell’s Daughter’s Mermaid-Themed 4th Birthday Party – See the Adorable Snaps

Kenzie Lynne is 4!

The daughter of 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell and husband Michael Cameron celebrated her big day at Heal the Bay’s Santa Monica Pier Aquarium, with an appropriate theme — mermaids!

“She loved her party at the aquarium because she got to see all the fish in our bay and learn how she can help protect the with Heal the Bay,” Mitchell, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the bash, which was styled by Casi Densmore-Koon from cupcakeMAG.

On hand to join in the fun? Kenzie’s little brother Hutton Michael, who celebrated his 2nd birthday in January with his own fire-truck-themed party.

Flowers to accent the space were provided by Mulberry & Moss, with celeb-loved bakery Polkatots Cupcakes designing the dessert table — whose centerpiece came in the form of a colorful mermaid-themed pull-apart cupcake creation.

Party attendees enjoyed the delectable spread — which also featured a selection of La Croix drinks — on plates and in cups by Arla Creations and Mailbox Happiness.

“She was crazy about her mermaid cupcake cake and loved helping pass them out!” the Hollywood Darlings star shares of the birthday girl.

Mitchell and her family ensured everyone had tons of fun learning about the aquarium’s various creatures — and that no one left the under-the-sea festivities empty-handed.

Gift bags were tagged with Mabel’s Labels, and included Stephen Joseph hooded towels themed after mermaids and sharks, personalized books for each child guest and tumblers from Day 1 Creations.

“She loved sending her friends home with presents,” the proud mom says of her little girl.

“I can’t believe it’s already been four years! Michael and I are so blown away by the kindness and joy this little girl brings to all that meet her,” Mitchell tells PEOPLE of Kenzie.

“We couldn’t be more proud and she has brought us a love that we could never have imagined. We are so grateful she choose us!”

Hollywood Darlings premieres Wednesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV.