Bethenny Frankel Is ‘Proud’ She Doesn’t Have a Nanny for Daughter Bryn: ‘I Spend a Lot of Intense Time’ with Her

Bethenny Frankel loves being a mom … even if she gets a little strict now and then.

The Real Housewives of New York City star sat down with PEOPLE for an appearance on Celeb Moms Get Real, where she spilled some secrets on how she raises her 7-year-old daughter Bryn Casey.

Among the many pearls of parenting wisdom shared was the Skinnygirl mogul‘s admission that she considers herself “a fairly strict parent.”

“I don’t negotiate with terrorists,” jokes Frankel, 46. “I’m liberal and I like to spoil, but I lay down the hammer when it’s time.”

“Kids are like dogs,” she adds. “They have to know where the wee-wee pad is. ‘This is where you pee and this is where you don’t pee.’ ”

Outspoken and quick-witted as ever, Frankel — who shares custody of Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy — praises her daughter for having the same spunk that made her mom a reality star.

“My daughter’s extremely strong-willed and sassy and funny, and likes to beat a joke into the ground,” she says. “Which makes me realize that’s my kid.”

Frankel also raves about the thing that gives her the most pride. “I’m proud that I don’t have a nanny and that when I am with my daughter, I’m 100 percent with her,” Frankel says.

“So when I work, I work. And when I’m with my child, I’m with my child,” she explains. “I spend a lot of intense time alone with my kid.”

“I know there’s no perfect parent, and I’m very involved and very present,” she says. “I love it. If you love something, you’ll be good at it.”

Frankel adds, “So I love being a mother more than anything in the world, and I think what you put into your kids, you get out. And I’m seeing that that really is true. ”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.