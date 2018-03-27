Meet Wesley Phillip! Surfer Bethany Hamilton Welcomes Her Second Son

Bethany Hamilton is a mom once again!

After choosing to keep the sex of their baby a surprise, the professional surfer, 28, announced Tuesday that she’s given birth to her second son with husband Adam Dirks, sharing an adorable family portrait to Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our son Wesley Phillip Dirks into the world! It’s been a beautiful time getting life started with the four of us,” Hamilton captioned the image. “We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!”

Hamilton and Dirks, who revealed in October that they were expecting again, are also parents to 2½ -year-old son Tobias.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hamilton remained active and continued to surf as she regularly showed off her baby bump at the beach. In addition, she updated fans and followers on her growing belly in photos that often co-starred little Tobias.

Months after welcoming her son, Hamilton spoke with PEOPLE about how becoming a mom has shifted her day-to-day dynamic.

“Having a baby, you pretty much have to plan ahead everything, especially [since I’m] nursing him. I’m attached to him in a sense because I have to nurse him every two to three hours,” she explained.

“So I’ll feed him and go surf for a little bit, and try to get back in time or sometimes we’ll pump a bottle and my husband will take over,” Hamilton continued.

She added, “[It’s] definitely such a big adjustment. Even surfing, I’ll just be thinking of him. I’ll get back from the beach and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ve missed you, little guy!’ “